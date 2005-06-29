Global hard drive shipments to grow at 15.5% a year, consumer electronics HDDs to grow at 37.4% a year

The worldwide hard disk drive (HDD) industry will experience sustained unit and revenue growth through 2009, with particularly strong expansion of the consumer electronics (CE) and external drive/home storage segments, IDC says. Worldwide HDD unit shipments and revenue will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.

The worldwide hard disk drive (HDD) industry will experience sustained unit and revenue growth through 2009, with particularly strong expansion of the consumer electronics (CE) and external drive/home storage segments, IDC says. Worldwide HDD unit shipments and revenue will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% and 10.1% respectively from 2004 to 2009. Worldwide CE HDD unit shipments will experience the fastest growth rate with a 37.4% CAGR over the same period.

