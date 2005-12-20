Global PC shipments to grow 15% in Q4 2005

The appeal of low-cost and portable PCs will continue to drive double-digit growth of the personal computer market in 2006, despite fewer PC replacements and slower economic growth, according to IDC. Following Q3 2005 growth of more than 17% YTY, worldwide PC shipments are now expected to grow by nearly 15% in Q4 2005, boosting annual growth a half point ahead of the 15.3% rate in 2004 to 15.8% in 2005 and raising the outlook for growth in 2006 to 10.5%. Although growth is still expected to slow in the months ahead, the recent strength of the overall market, and particularly in portable PC adoption, has contributed to rising expectations in all major regions except Japan. The latest forecast update boosts growth from earlier projections of 12.6% in Q4 2005, 14.1% for full year 2005, and 9.1% in 2006. The updated figures make 2006 the fourth consecutive year of double-digit shipment growth and raises the four-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for 2005-2009 to 9.4%. Total shipments are expected to reach nearly 300 mln units annually in 2009. Shipment value is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2006 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2005-2009, increasing the value of shipments to more than $250 bln annually in 2009.