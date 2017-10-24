Gmail Add-ons lets developers integrate apps with Gmail inbox

Google

Google on Tuesday announced it's introducing Add-ons to Gmail, a framework that will let developers integrate their enterprise apps directly into Gmail.

By giving customers a way to work with business apps directly from their inbox, Google is bringing Gmail up to speed with other G Suite tools -- including Slides, Forms, Docs and Sheets -- which already have Add-on frameworks available.

"Rather than toggling between your inbox and other apps, use add-ons to complete actions right from Gmail," Gmail product manager Aakash Sahney explained in a blog post. "With Gmail Add-ons, your inbox can contextually surface your go-to app based on messages you receive to help you get things done faster."

Gmail Add-ons have been available in developer preview since March, and Google is rolling it out now with 10 ready-to-use enterprise integrations from its partners: Asana, Dialpad, Intuit QuickBooks, ProsperWorks, RingCentral, Smartsheet, Streak, Trello, Wrike, Hire (by Google). DocuSign will also have a Gmail Add-on soon.