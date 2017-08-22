GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving to step down

GoDaddy

GoDaddy CEO Blake Irving announced his retirement on Tuesday. When Irving steps down on December 31, he'll be replaced by current GoDaddy president and chief operating officer Scott Wagner.

Irving, who will remain on GoDaddy's board of directors through June 2018, said in a statement it was simply time to "begin the next phase of my life."

Irving oversaw GoDaddy's initial public offering in 2015. The company, he noted, has doubled its revenue and profits during his tenure. "GoDaddy's trajectory is clear and our momentum strong," he said.

Wagner joined GoDaddy in 2013, first serving as GoDaddy's interim CEO and then taking the CFO and COO roles when Irving joined. He was promoted to the role of president in 2016.

"There remains a huge strategic opportunity for GoDaddy," Wagner said in a statement, "innovating across our product portfolio and technical platform, engaging more frequently with our existing customers, and continuing to serve new geographic markets and customer segments."

