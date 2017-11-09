GoDaddy forms payment integrations with Square

Small business domain host GoDaddy has inked an integration pact with Square around online and offline payments for SMBs.

Specifically, the two companies have integrated Square payments for ecommerce sales and online appointment booking into GoDaddy's website builder GoCentral. The integration will make it easier for businesses to link their Square payments account to their GoDaddy website to process online sales.

The second integration gives service-based businesses the ability to book client appointments online, sync calendars using GoCentral, and get paid using Square. Payment transactions can be processed online, in-person or both without switching accounts, the companies said.

"We're solving everyday problems for millions of ventures that need to operate both online and offline so they can realize their potential with customers," said Greg Goldfarb, VP of commerce products at GoDaddy.

GoDaddy launched GoCentral in January and touted the platform as a drag-and-drop website builder optimized for mobile. GoCentral is geared toward the tech and design novice, and its set of business features also cater to someone who may not have much experience with email marketing or other ecommerce basics. This latest partnership with Square is another way to bulk up the platform with the kind of services that small businesses are looking for, which in this case is integrated payments.

As for Square, the integration ties into the company's larger strategy surrounding omnichannel. On a call with analysts following Square's solid third quarter financial report this week, CEO Jack Dorsey said the company has been listening to the needs of its sellers as it forges new partnerships and features.

"We've had a lot of sellers who have come to us, starting offline and wanting to sell online, and that's who we address first," Dorsey said. "And we've also seen sellers who are online, who want to experiment with pop-ups or physical locations. So this is something that we're deeply focused on."

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Etsy reports solid Q3 as active buyer base reaches 31 million

The Brooklyn-based crafts vendor delivered another round of surprise profits this quarter.

Microsoft adds more business apps to Office 365 Business Premium subscriptions

Microsoft is continuing to add more apps to Office 365 Business Premium, and by extension, its Microsoft 365 Business bundle.

Shopify's new POS feature aims to convert showroomers into online shoppers

It's called Buy Online for Shopify POS, and it allows businesses to offer an online purchase option to shoppers who've come to a brick-and-mortar store to try out products in-person.