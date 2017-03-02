GoDaddy gets hit by DNS outage

Many users of GoDaddy's web hosting services experienced downed websites and email service issues Thursday.

GoDaddy said a DNS issue affected access to sites and services and blocked users from connecting within the EU region. As of 1pm EST, some services have been restored, but problems persist within the EU domain and other website and domain services.

The outage comes just days after a massive disruption in Amazon's S3 service brought much of the internet to a standstill.

Looking at the bigger picture, the problems with AWS and GoDaddy show that managed services go down sometimes, provoking the ire of the internet. However, the risk of using a hosted service is far outweighed by the downtime suffered by staying on premises.

"Today's GoDaddy outage is another reminder that even the most relied upon delivery services on the internet can and will experience downtime," said Kris Beevers, CEO of managed DNS startup NS1. "We learn this lesson anew every time a widely used mission critical service provider has an outage."

Lessons aside, GoDaddy has had a rough start to 2017 when it comes to service outages. Back in January GoDaddy revoked thousands of SSL certificates after accidentally introducing a software bug during a routine code change. The bug caused the domain validation process to fail in some cases and affected more than 6,000 customers.