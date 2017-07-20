GoDaddy to shut down cloud server business

GoDaddy will be shuttering its Cloud Servers and Applications business at the end of the year, less than two years after launching the new offerings.

Since March 2016, GoDaddy has offered a suite of Amazon-style cloud computing services to help small businesses build, test and scale cloud solutions on GoDaddy's infrastructure. It was aimed at smaller businesses making at least a partial move to the cloud.

As first reported by TechCrunch, the company sent its cloud customers a memo alerting them that GoDaddy will stop supporting the Cloud Servers service on Dec. 31. On November 15, it will stop supporting apps and development environments provided by Bitnami.

Raghu Murthi, SVP of Hosting and Pro at GoDaddy, confirmed the news in a statement to ZDNet.

"After serious consideration, we have decided to end-of-life our cloud servers' product," he said. "Our goal from the beginning was to create simple and scalable services for small and medium business owners. We're proud of what we built and now we are focusing on building a robust and scalable solutions based on OpenStack infrastructure. GoDaddy Cloud Servers provided numerous learnings for us that we've already been applying to other products and services."

Meanwhile, earlier in the week GoDaddy announced it's selling off its PlusServer business to the private equity firm BC Partners for $456 million (€397 million). The deal is expected to close by the end of August. GoDaddy took over the PlusServer business when it acquired its European rival Host Europe Group (HEG) last year.