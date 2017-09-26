Google acquires identity management company Bitium

Google on Tuesday announced it's acquired Bitium, a five-year-old startup that providers the enterprise with identity and access management tools and services, such as single sign-on and provisioning for cloud applications. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition gives Google "capabilities to help us deliver on our Cloud Identity vision," Karthik Lakshminarayanan, director of product management for G Suite and Cloud Identity, wrote in a blog post.

"Our enterprise customers want a comprehensive solution for identity and access management and SSO that works across their modern cloud and mobile environments," he wrote. "Bitium helps us deliver a broad portfolio of app integrations for provisioning and SSO that complements our best in class device management capabilities in the enterprise."

Lakshminarayanan added that Google will continue to work closely with its "vibrant ecosystem of identity partners."

Its partners include OneLogin and Okta, which went public earlier this year. Last year, Google called Okta their preferred identity partner for Google Apps deployments in the enterprise.