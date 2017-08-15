Google Allo now available for desktop

(Image: File photo)

Google on Tuesday released its Allo smart messaging app for desktop users, but only if they have an Android device.

To begin using Allo on the desktop, users will need Allo open on their phone and then scan the QR code provided on the Allo website.

Some features will remain mobile exclusive, including (via The Next Web):

Connecting, switching, or removing Google accounts

Adding or removing members from an existing group

Backing up your information

Notification and privacy settings

Some chat features, like taking a photo, deleting a conversation, blocking contacts, or starting a chat with someone who's not in your contacts

There's no word on when iPhone users will be able to use Allo on the desktop, but Google said support is coming soon.

Google recommends Allo users update to the latest Android version before using the web version.

Allo supports Google Assistant, an AI software that allows users to gather information like news, movie times, restaurants, directions, and more. Google also offers Hangouts, Duo, and YouTube Chat to its users for communication.