Google Allo now available for desktop

Google's smart messaging app is now available on the desktop/web, but only if you're an Android user. Google says iPhone support is coming soon.

By for iGeneration | | Topic: Mobility

a-1-google-allo.jpg
(Image: File photo)

Google on Tuesday released its Allo smart messaging app for desktop users, but only if they have an Android device.

ANDROID SECURITY

Google has an Android security problem

Google has an Android security problem

Security is everyone's responsibility, not just those with the cash to upgrade.

Read More

To begin using Allo on the desktop, users will need Allo open on their phone and then scan the QR code provided on the Allo website.

Some features will remain mobile exclusive, including (via The Next Web):

  • Connecting, switching, or removing Google accounts
  • Adding or removing members from an existing group
  • Backing up your information
  • Notification and privacy settings
  • Some chat features, like taking a photo, deleting a conversation, blocking contacts, or starting a chat with someone who's not in your contacts

There's no word on when iPhone users will be able to use Allo on the desktop, but Google said support is coming soon.

Google recommends Allo users update to the latest Android version before using the web version.

Allo supports Google Assistant, an AI software that allows users to gather information like news, movie times, restaurants, directions, and more. Google also offers Hangouts, Duo, and YouTube Chat to its users for communication.

Google I/O 2017 highlights SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 10
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All