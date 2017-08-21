Google reveals official name of Android O

(Image: Google)

After hints and speculation of just what the "O" in Android O meant, Android Oreo is the official name.

Google announced the final name for Android 8.0 shortly after the eclipse ended in the US via a livestream from New York City.

Android Oreo will begin rolling out to Google's Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player in the near future after carrier testing is complete. Other than "soon," Google did not provide an exact timetable for the release.

Google also announced it has been working with its device partners, and by the end of the year, the following companies will either launch new devices or upgrade existing devices to Android 8.0 Oreo: Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp, and Sony.

The update includes many refinements and improvements to Android. A new Notification Channel feature will let users decide how intrusive different alerts from apps can be, and a new picture-in-picture mode makes it possible to video chat while multitasking on a device running Android Oreo.