Google app for Android adds podcast subscription, management support

Video: Google adds audiobook streaming for Google Assistant devices

Google is beginning to push podcast subscription and management features in its Google app for Android, and it could pave the way for petter podcast support on Google Assistant devices.

A new option in the Google app to "Subscribe" below the name and icon banner when searching for a podcast has been added, Android Police found. Further, the title bar adds a new podcast icon and search icon.

Google looks to be rolling out better podcast management inside its Google app. (Image: Android Police)

It's not clear where subscribed podcasts in the Google app go, or if users can only access them through a search. Android Police also found in its version of the app:

An overflow menu brings the Add to home screen shortcut as well as the Edit podcasts option where you can manage your subscriptions. Scrolling down also reveals a Continue listening card with unfinished episodes as well as other podcast recommendations.

Google has offered podcast support in Google Play Music since 2016, allowing users to search for podcasts and play them from the web or app. However podcasts on Google Play Music are barebones and could definitely work better with speaker devices like Google Home.

See also: Google launches Play Instant to highlight apps you can try without downloading

Google Assistant currently supports podcasts with commands such as: "Listen to [podcast name]. Play the latest episode of [podcast name]." Users can also say play, pause, and volume commands when listening to podcasts.

Google Maps for Android is rolling out shortcut options. (Image: Android Police)

In related updates, Google Maps version 9.72.2 includes direction/map shortcuts, Android Police also spotted. Shortcuts show up as a small card with 3 pre-populated options like Food nearby, Route planner, Your places, and more.

We have reached out to Google in hopes of learning more about its plans.