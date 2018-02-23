Google Assistant to gain 30 languages, multilingual support

CNET/CBS Interactive

Google on Friday announced by the end of this year, Assistant will be available in more than 30 languages to reach 95 percent of all eligible Android phones worldwide. Google Assistant, a voice-powered personal assistant found on iOS and Android, currently responds to eight languages.

In the coming months, Google said it will support Danish, Dutch, Hindi, Indonesian, Norwegian, Swedish, and Thai. Other languages to be supported weren't detailed by Google.

In a blog post, Google also said it plans to add multilingual support to Google Assistant later this year. It will begin with English, French, and German, and users will be able to speak fluently to Assistant in multiple languages.

In the coming weeks, Google Assistant users in the US will also be able to perform multiple actions at once with only one command. For example, say "Hey Google, I'm home" and Assistant can turn on the lights, adjust your thermostat, share any home reminders, and more. Location-based reminders will be upgraded with voice support. For example, you can now ask Assistant to remind you to grab milk when you arrive at the grocery.