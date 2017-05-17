Google brings Smart Reply to Gmail for Android and iOS

Google

About a year-and-a-half after introducing the feature in Inbox, Google is bringing Smart Reply to its other email app, Gmail.

The feature suggests three short responses to emails you've received. Once you've selected a response, you can send it immediately or edit it. Since it uses machine learning, it gets better at offering the right response the more it's used.

Smart Reply already drives 12 percent of replies on Inbox mobile, according to Google. It's also available in Allo, Google's messaging app with a built-in AI assistant.

Smart Reply is rolling out globally for Gmail on Android and iOS in English first, and it will be available in Spanish in the coming weeks.