Google Chrome to start blocking intrusive ads February 15

Image: iStock

Google Chrome will begin blocking intrusive advertisements on desktop and mobile websites that don't meet "Better Ads Standards" starting February 15, 2018, Google said on Tuesday. The blocker will even purge Google's own ads through in new version of Chrome.

The revelation follows a Monday reveal by the Coalition for Better Ads of guidelines for companies like Google to create better web browsing experiences.

Under the standard, desktop ads featuring pop-up ads, auto-play video ads with sound, prestitial ads with countdown and large sticky ads can be filtered by Google Chrome. On mobile, Google Chrome will purge pop-up ads, prestitial ads, ads with density greater than 30%, flashing animated ads, auto-play video ads with sound, poststitial ads with countdown, full-screen scrollover ads, and large sticky ads.

The Coalition surveyed 25,000 internet users in North America and Europe to identify the standards.

Google Chrome will remove/block all ads from websites that have a "failing" status in the Ad Experience Report, a tool Google is giving publishers, for more than 30 days.

A first look at the ad blocker occurred in August with the release of a new Google Chrome Canary beta build, and featured the ability for users to disable it in the settings.