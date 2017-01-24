Google announces two new Chromebooks, furthers push into classrooms

Google

On January 24, Google announced two new Chromebooks at the Bett education conference. The new devices are naturally aimed at the education sector, with Google taking advice and input from teachers, the working with manufacturers to implement suggestions.

Two new Chromebook convertibles were revealed, the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 and Asus Chromebook C213. Both devices are convertible laptops, meaning the screen can fold to the back of the device, transitioning to a tablet-like device.

Earlier this month Samsung announced the first Chromebook with stylus support, and now Acer and Asus have followed suit. In addition to stylus support, the new devices have a "world-facing camera" located above the keyboard (as opposed to above the display, where laptop cameras are normally located).

Relocating the camera means when a student is using the Chromebook as a tablet, the camera can double as a microscope or take photos of what's in front of them.

Exact pricing and release details weren't announced, but Google has said to expect both Chromebook devices to be released in late spring.

Google also announced the expansion of Android apps to include Chromebook laptops in the classroom by giving Chromebook administrators the option to create a list of approved apps for use in schools. Currently, this is the list of Chromebook laptops that support Android apps.

Furthermore, Adobe announced upcoming updates to some of its creative apps for Android devices would feature optimization for Chromebooks.

The Adobe apps with forthcoming Chromebook compatibility include:

Photoshop Mix

Lightroom Mobile

Illustrator Draw

Photoshop Sketch

Adobe Comp CC

Creative Cloud Mobile

For anyone who has ever tried to edit photos on a Chromebook, Adobe's efforts to bring its apps to Chromebooks is more than welcomed.

