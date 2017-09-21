Google Cloud Dataprep now available in public beta

Google announced Thursday that it's making Google Cloud Dataprep, a serverless data preparation tool, available in public beta.

The fully-managed cloud service was first rolled out in March, along with a series of other data analytics and database products.

Dataprep helps to quickly ready data for immediate analysis or for training machine learning models. Typically, data has to be manually cleaned up, but Dataprep simplifies the process by automatically detecting schemas, types, joins and anomalies such as missing values. With machine learning, it also suggests different ways of cleaning the data, which should help make data preparation faster and less prone to error.

Cloud Dataprep natively integrates with other Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, such as Cloud Storage and BigQuery.

Last year, Amazon rolled out its own serverless data preparation tool called AWS Glue.