Google Cloud Platform arrives in Sydney

(Image: Google)

Sydney has become the latest location to be added to Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the search giant announced on Wednesday.

Not all GCP services are available, however, with BigQuery, App Engine, and Datastore the missing big ticket items.

Across the Sydney location's three zones, GCP users will have access to Compute Engine, Container Engine, Cloud Storage, Cloud Dataflow, Cloud Dataproc, Cloud SQL, Cloud DNS, and Cloud VPN.

Google is touting a 40 percent to 80 percent reduction in round trip latency for applications served out of the Sydney location, instead of Google's other Asian locations, for Australian and New Zealand users.

Local customers already making use of GCP include Woolworths, Service NSW, Monash University, and Woodside.

Last week, the search giant launched GCP in Singapore, saying it has seen 100 percent growth of paid customers in the region over the past year.

Earlier this year, Google said it would also be investing in the Indigo subsea cable that will connect Sydney, Perth, Jakarta, and Singapore.

Construction of the 9,000km, 18Tbps submarine cable will be performed by Alcatel Submarine Networks, and is due to be completed by mid-2019.

Other investors in the cable include AARNet, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, SubPartners, and Telstra.

Google is currently constructing its Mumbai region, which would take its total number of GCP locations in the Asia-Pacific region to five.