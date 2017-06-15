Google Cloud Platform launches in Singapore

Google has switched on its cloud platform in Singapore, after experiencing 100 percent growth of paid customers in the region over the last 12 months.

The search giant claims its Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers in Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok have experienced 51 to 98 percent reductions in round-trip time latency, compared to its services delivered from Taiwan or Tokyo.

Customers in Singapore will have access to Google's core services including Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, App Engine Standard Environment, Container Engine, Cloud Datastore, Cloud Dataflow, Cloud Dataproc, Cloud DNS, Cloud VPN, Cloud Router, and Cloud IAM products.

Additionally, Google said GCP customers will be able to combine any of these services deployed in Singapore with other GCP services around the world such as DLP, Spanner, and BigQuery.

The search giant also announced that it has been recommended for Level 3 certification of Singapore's Multi-Tier Cloud Security standard, with formal approval expected in the coming months.

The GCP, which currently connects more than 1 billion individual users around the globe, is also expanding into other APAC regions this year including Sydney and Mumbai.

At the Google Next conference in March, Google unveiled a new data loss prevention API for GCP, addressing one of the key concerns large customers have about the cloud around how sensitive data is handled.

Using machine learning algorithms, the API is able to identify personally identifiable information such as email addresses. The customer can choose to have the information classified or redacted.

The search giant also introduced the Identity-Aware Proxy for GCP, a more sophisticated alternative to VPNs that allows customers to grant access to applications based on certain risk factors.

The general availability of Google's encryption key management system and security key enforcement for GCP, as well as Vault for Google Drive, was also announced in March.

Google has also added a free tier to the GCP, giving limited access to 15 services, including Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, Pub/Sub, and Cloud Functions.