Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix forge hybrid cloud strategic pact

Nutanix and Google have formed a strategic alliance that revolves around hybrid cloud deployments.

Under the partnership, Google Cloud and Nutanix joint customers will be able to manage on-premises and public cloud infrastructure as one unified service. Nutanix and Google Cloud Platform will also blend their environments.

The moving parts, which were unveiled along with Nutanix's Xi Cloud Services and its Calm dashboard, include:

Hybrid operations integration with Nutanix Calm, which will provide one control point for applications on Google and Nutanix clouds.

Nutanix's Xi Cloud Services on GCP will be able to move operations and applications from private to the public cloud.

Built-in support for GCP's Kubernetes on Nutanix's Enterprise Cloud OS. A joint product will combine Kubernetes, Google Container Engine and Akropolis Container Service with the Enterprise Cloud OS.

Google and Nutanix will collaborate on an Internet of things joint effort that will combine GCP's TensorFlow with edge processing.

The deal with Nutanix gives GCP more of a footprint in hybrid environments. The companies said integration between Nutanix Calm and GCP will be available in the first quarter of 2018. Other features are in development with pricing details closer to general availability.