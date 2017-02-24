Google Cloud Platform rolls out Intel's latest Xeons

The move is an effort to grab industries that need more performance out of their cloud servers.

Google Cloud Platform is now offering services on Intel's latest Xeon processor, codenamed Skylake.

With the move, Google claims to be the first cloud provider to offer Intel's latest Xeon processor, which provides better performance and is designed for analytics and a bevy of other uses.

Typically, the race to offer the latest processors from Intel is reserved for server manufacturers, but as workloads move to the cloud perhaps the Google-Intel announcement highlights a new trend on deck.

For Google, offering Skylake is a way to court industries such as healthcare and financial services that want more performance. Skylake has features that make it suited for modeling, analytics and engineering simulations.

Google Cloud Platform is offering Skylake for all of its virtual machines.

