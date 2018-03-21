Google develops data analytics service in Brazil

Google will be further developing its data consulting services in Brazil by extending it to 12 of its largest local customers this year, the company said.

Based on analytics product DataLab, launched in Brazil last year, the local version of the initiative has three professionals solely dedicated to helping Google's big enterprise users enhance their data analytics capabilities.

Result of a multifunctional effort, the data analytics sector has input of at least an additional five business areas within such as engineering team gTech in addition to platforms, sales, agency services, as well as business and industry analysts.

According to Google Brazil's head of data and measurement, Rafael Russo, the service is aimed at C-level professionals and have a "transformational" impact."The transformational nature of the work requires a high level of customization of analysis and recommendations so that the insights produced can be as actionable as possible and generate results," Russo told ZDNet.

The Brazil operation of cosmetics giant Avon was among the first companies to trial the service, in addition to local payments firm Cielo and Latam Airlines. According to Russo, these organizations are now in the implementation stage of the analytics tools and other companies have also signed up for the service since trials began.

In order to take part in the DataLab program businesses that are using Google products need to take part in an application process. When selecting clients, Russo says Google will be taking a generalist approach when it comes to industry sectors.

"DataLab is not restricted to specific industries. The criterion that weighs the most in client selection is the impact we will have in their business. This kind of impact is not focused on sectors clients operate in, since it depends more on the moment and objective of each client," Russo pointed out.

Skills scarcity within analytics is also an area the DataLab project seeks to address, according to Russo. Google is currently carrying out an industry study to understand the level of maturity of Brazilian clients in relation to users in other regions.

"The DataLab experience so far shows that it is possible to make a big impact [in analytics capability within user firms] and the program has been a change acceleration agent and has contributed to the creation of this kind of expertise within companies," Russo concluded.