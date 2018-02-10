Google, Getty Images strike multi-year licensing partnership

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Getty Images on Friday said Google will begin licensing its content for various products and services.

Getty didn't provide specific details on the "multi-year global licensing partnership."

"This agreement between Getty Images and Google sets the stage for a very productive, collaborative relationship between our companies," Dawn Airey, CEO at Getty Images, said in a statement. "We will licence our market leading content to Google, working closely with them to improve attribution of our contributors' work and thereby growing the ecosystem."

Two years ago, Getty Images alleged through an EU complaint that Google was damaging image businesses by showing high-resolution images without better credit to the source. It's not clear if Getty Images dropped the complaint with its new Google partnership.