Google Home now supports multiple accounts with voice recognition

Google Home now supports up to six different accounts, and users can switch to their own account simply by speaking to the device, Google announced Thursday. Previously, the voice-activated smart speaker could only be connected to a single account.

With support for multiple accounts, Google Home can pull up personalized information like playlists and calendar events.

A user can link his or her account through the Google Home app. To get the device to recognize your voice, you just say, "Ok Google" and "Hey Google" two times each. Your voice is then analyzed by a neural network, and the device should recognize it thereafter.

The new capabilities should be available to Google Home users in the US starting Thursday and will be available in the UK in the coming months.

Amazon's competing device, the Echo, supports multiple accounts. It can't yet, however, recognize different voices. To switch accounts, you say to the Echo, "Alexa, switch accounts" or "Alexa, switch to Taylor's profile."