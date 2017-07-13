Google launches Backup and Sync for your PC's files and photos

(Image: File photo)

Google on Wednesday released its new Backup and Sync app for Mac and PC, allowing users to back up any files or photos on their desktop.

The Backup and Sync app was originally slated to launch on June 28, but was delayed to iron out bugs. The app allows users to choose individual folders they want to back up, and Google will then sync the files to Google Drive and Google Photos to be accessed from other devices.

The new tool that is now available for download replaces the existing Google Photos desktop uploader and Drive app for Mac/PC.

In addition to backing up folders already on your device, the Backup and Sync app will also back up photos from USB-connected devices, including cameras and SD cards.

For enterprise users, Google recommends: "G Suite customers continue to use Drive for Mac/PC until our new enterprise-focused solution, Drive File Stream (currently in EAP), is made generally available to all G Suite" users.