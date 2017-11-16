Google makes BigQuery data transfer service generally available

Image: Google

Google on Thursday announced the general availability of its data transfer service for the data analysis service BigQuery.

The data transfer service automatically transfers data from Google's advertising products -- namely, Adwords, DoubleClick Campaign Manager, DoubleClick for Publishers and YouTube Content and Channel Owner Reports -- into BigQuery.

Now that this service is moving into GA, support for DoubleClick Campaign Manager and DoubleClick for Publishers is also considered generally available. Google customers can also use Cloud Dataprep to prep additional data so it's ready to analyze in conjunction with the data delivered by the BigQuery data transfer service.

When Google first rolled out the data transfer service in March, it was the first direct integration between Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google's advertising services. The service makes it easier for marketing teams to build analytics within GCP -- it also gives Google a compelling way to sell its cloud services to its existing advertising customers.

Google on Thursday pointed to some customers using it, including Zenith and Trivago.

The service also has some new features, including customer-managed scheduling, which lets customers set their own data delivery schedules. It also now offers a data delivery service-level agreement. Additionally, the service now operates in the same locations as BigQuery, which should increase availability and reliability.