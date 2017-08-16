Google Maps and mobile search gain Q&A for business listings

Google on Wednesday announced an update to Google Maps for Android and mobile Search that will allow users to ask or answer questions under a local business listing.
The Q&A feature, now rolling out worldwide, will allow users and business owners to participate in the questions or simply view them to gather more information about the business. Users can up-vote questions found useful, and they will appear toward the top of the section.
In a blog post, Google explained business owners can add frequently asked questions and answers to provide need-to-know info to users.
Additionally, when a user asks a question about a place, Google notifies the business owner and other "in-the-know" users to see if they have knowledgeable answers to contribute. When your question is answered, Google will notify you, too.
The Q&A feature will join other content within local business listings like the phone number and popular times customers are at the place of business.
