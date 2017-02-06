Google Maps update puts commute info a tap away

Google

Tired of tapping and swiping around the Google Maps app to figure out how long it's going to take you to get to work?

A forthcoming update to Google Maps for Android users will make that process easier, along with finding place to grab lunch or finding public transit info without leaving the Google Maps home screen.

Once the update is installed on your device, Google Maps will feature three tabs: Places, Driving, and Transit.

Places will surface nearby restaurants, ATMs, gas stations, and coffee spots.

Driving will auto-fill commute time to and from work or home, assuming you've given that info to Google. Commute times offer a real-time glimpse at what you can expect on your journey, including accident and construction information.

The Transit tab includes bus and train stop info, including any delays and real-time commute info given the current conditions.

Google is slowly rolling out the update, as is typically the case. You can check the Play Store for any pending updates.

