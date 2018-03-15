Google partners with LinkedIn to train Android developers

Google is teaming up with LinkedIn to offer specialized training courses for wannabe Android developers. The program offers 19 different courses on LinkedIn Learning that aim to prepare new developers for the Google Android Developer Certification exam, a common standard for candidates applying to developer job openings.

According to LinkedIn data, demand for Android developers has gone up nearly 34 percent since 2015. Meanwhile, LinkedIn posits that the median annual base salary for an Android Developer is $85,000, and those with more advanced skills can command base pay of $115,000 in the San Francisco Bay Area.

For Google, the partnership is a push to bring more developers into the Android ecosystem, while LinkedIn gets an opportunity to showcase its online learning system.

LinkedIn Learning gives users access to online courses to advance their professional skills, while letting them use the LinkedIn platform to promote their refreshed resume. On the enterprise side, managers can recommend or assign courses to their employees.

LinkedIn Learning capitalizes on the LinkedIn's 2015 acquisition of the online learning portal Lynda. The platform also illustrates how Microsoft's massive acquisition of LinkedIn is giving Microsoft more heft in the sector of human capital management.

Effectively, the platform combines Microsoft's resources with Lynda's content and LinkedIn's vast trove of professional and networking data. After Microsoft acquired LinkedIn, LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner noted that six of the top 25 most popular Lynda.com courses are related to Microsoft products. Education and workforce training is a significant market that is opened up to Microsoft and LinkedIn through the acquisition.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Android Oreo vs Android One vs Android Go: All their differences, explained

We look at the three different Android experiences Google is now managing and explain where each one fits in the mobile industry.

Android users are more loyal than those on iOS, study says

People are more loyal to Android than iOS, and users now pick one and stick with it, new research from CIRP says.

Android P: New features, release date, and everything you need to know

Google's latest mobile operating system is here -- and we have all the details currently available.