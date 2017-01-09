Google patches severe Android boot mode vulnerability

Symantec

Google has resolved a dangerous Android vulnerability which allowed attackers to reboot Nexus devices into custom boot modes, leading to spying and remote attacks.

Patched as part of Google's January Android security bulletin, the flaw, CVE-2016-8467, grants cyberattackers the ability to use PC malware or malicious chargers to reboot a Nexus 6 or 6P device and implement a special boot configuration, or boot mode, which instructs Android to turn on various extra USB interfaces.

According to IBM X-Force Application Security Research Team researchers Roee Hay and Michael Goberman, who revealed further details of the vulnerability in a blog post, the flaw gives attackers access to interfaces which offer additional control over a compromised device.

In particular, the Nexus 6 the modem diagnostics interface is of concern as accessing this platform gives attackers access to the modem, which compromises "confidentiality and integrity," the team says.

Once an attacker has gained access to the modem they can intercept phone calls, for example. It would also be possible to sniff mobile data packets and grab information including GPS coordinates of the device for tracking, place phone calls, steal call information and either access or change nonvolatile (NV) items or the EFS partition of a device.

IBM says that if Android Debug Bridge (ADB) is enabled on the device, PC malware or a malicious charger can boot the target device with the special boot mode configuration. Once connected, the user is forced to accept the PC or charger permanently, a few commands are issued, and the device is rebooted.

"Every future boot from this point forward will have the boot mode configuration enabled," IBM says. This means the attack is persistent and no longer requires ADB to run, although it still requires USB access."

"Therefore, the attacker only needs the victim to enable ADB once," the researchers added. "Moreover, a lucky attacker might wait for the device to be in fastboot mode, which requires no authorization from the victim. This, however, is less likely."

If attackers have physical access to the device, they can also reboot it into the custom boot mode manually.

These issues are less severe on the Nexus 6P due to firmware protections, however, a quirk in the device type means attackers can open ADB sessions even if the mode has been disabled.

In addition, due to the inclusion of additional USB interfaces in both device types, attackers can also access other interfaces to send or on SMS messages and potentially bypass two-factor authentication, escalate privileges, change radio settings and access a wide range of mobile device features.

Google has now patched the flaw by forbidding a locked bootloader to boot with the dangerous boot modes.

