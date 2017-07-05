Google picks four Brazilian startups for accelerator program

Google has chosen four Brazilian startups to take part in its Launchpad Accelerator program.

The four ventures will be among 33 startups of 16 countries chosen to participate in the program, which includes a two-week "intensive" mentoring period at Google's offices in Mountain View.

Of the 3,000 submissions received, the web giant picked Contratado.me, which focuses on recruitment of up-and-coming skills in areas such as business intelligence; Guichê Virtual, who offers a bus ticketing app; online accounting resources provider Contabilizei and Arquivei, a venture providing archiving management services for tax documentation.

The acceleration initiative also includes six months of technical support and training, as well as up to $50,000 in equity-free financing and $100,000 worth of credits to buy Google products.

This is the fourth round of the Launchpad Accelerator program. Over the last few years, the company has worked with 24 Brazilian startups, with total investment of $1,2 million.