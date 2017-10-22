Google Pixel 2, Moto X4, Essential Phone, AirPods (MobileTechRoundup #410)

Pixel 2 reviews went live while Huawei revealed the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. A couple new phones arrived for testing and both hosts bought some more gear.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

Google Pixel 2 reviews went live this week and a couple other phones dropped by for testing on MobileTechRoundup show #410.

Image: ZDNet
  • Thanks to our Patreon supporters!
  • Google Pixel 2/2XL reviews - in store impressions and images of that display on the web
  • A week with the Essential Phone
  • Moto X4 reviews: it's both good and bad. Why?
  • Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro look great but will they come to the US
  • Kevin bought AirPods (but they're not as magical as Apple would have you think)
  • Buying / selling on Swappa: Why we use it over eBay, Gazelle, etc...
  • ZTE Axon M foldable phone (Kevin says meh)
  • iPhone X decision time

Running time: 74 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 85MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

