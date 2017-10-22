Google Pixel 2, Moto X4, Essential Phone, AirPods (MobileTechRoundup #410)

Google Pixel 2 reviews went live this week and a couple other phones dropped by for testing on MobileTechRoundup show #410.
- Google Pixel 2/2XL reviews - in store impressions and images of that display on the web
- A week with the Essential Phone
- Moto X4 reviews: it's both good and bad. Why?
- Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro look great but will they come to the US
- Kevin bought AirPods (but they're not as magical as Apple would have you think)
- Buying / selling on Swappa: Why we use it over eBay, Gazelle, etc...
- ZTE Axon M foldable phone (Kevin says meh)
- iPhone X decision time
Running time: 74 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 85MB)
