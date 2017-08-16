Google Pixel 2 sports 'Active Edge' sides: FCC filing

Image: CNET

A filing with the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday revealed what is believed to be details of HTC and Google's Pixel smartphone successor, the small version of the Pixel lineup.

Most notably, the Google Pixel 2 will borrow from the HTC U11 and feature squeezable sides to perform different phone functions, the FCC filing revealed. Screenshots accompanied with the filing showed the Pixel 2's squeezing functionality is called "Active Edge" and launches Google Assistant by default.

The Pixel 2 screenshots (via Android Police) also showed the device was running Android 8.0.1 and featured the navigation bar found on first-generation Pixel. Google hasn't released Android 8.0, but it's believed to launch soon for the Pixel handsets.

Rumors for the Pixel 2 lineup point to two devices, one featuring a 4.97-inch 1080p display device and the other featuring a 5.99-inch 1440p LG OLED display. It's not clear when Google or HTC plan to release the Pixel successors.

Leaked photos of the handsets have pointed to the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack and an overall design similar to the first-generation Pixel. Due to a confidentiality of device diagrams and descriptions, the FCC filing didn't confirm these rumors.

Exactly a year ago on Tuesday the original Google Pixel filing hit the FCC. It was also manufactured by HTC.