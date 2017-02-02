Google pushes ahead to make its cloud better for Windows enterprise users

Google is expanding support of Windows Server and SQL Server on the Google Cloud Platform with the goal of making its cloud "the best enterprise cloud environment."

On February 1, Google made available beta versions of pre-configured images for Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise and Windows Server Core on its Google Compute Engine. Google also announced support for SQL Server AlwaysOn Availability Groups to shore up its enterprise high-availability and disaster-recovery story. And the company said all of its Windows Server images are now enabled with Windows Remote Management Support, including its Windows Server Core 2016 and 2012 R2 images.

As of yesterday, Google Cloud customers can launch Compute Engine virtual machines with SQL Server Enterprise Edition pre-installed and pay by the minute for SQL Server and Windows Server licenses or bring their own licences. Beta versions of pre-configured images are available for SQL Server Enterprise 2012, 2014, and 2016.

This isn't Google's first foray into providing better support for Windows enterprise customers and developers on the Google Cloud. Last year, Google added ASP.NET, Visual Studio, and PowerShell support, as well as support for Windows Server 2016 on the Google Compute Engine.

Amazon already provides a full suite of images for Microsoft's various enterprise products, including Windows Server 2016, Windows Server containers, and SQL Server 2016 for AWS cloud users, but this Microsoft-enterprise push is much newer for Google.

