Google mobile app, website redesign adds search shortcuts

(Image: Google)

Google on Tuesday announced a redesign to its mobile apps on iOS and Android, along with its Google.com mobile website, that is shortcut-focused to explore deeper topics.

The redesign adds shortcut access underneath the search box. It includes topics of interest like weather, sports, restaurants, entertainment news, and more.

"Getting up-to-the-minute info is as easy as a single tap. With shortcuts right on the home screen, you now have access to in-depth experiences across sports, eat & drink, entertainment and weather," wrote Tamar Yehoshua, VP of product management at Google, in a blog post.

None of the shortcut services are new for Google, but as mobile usage on the web ramps up, it gives Google a chance to expose them to more users.

Google said you will soon see new shortcuts appear for big moments and events moving forward.

The update is rolling out now to users in the US.

