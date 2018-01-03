Google reveals trio of speculative execution flaws, says AMD affected

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Google's Project Zero has revealed details of a vulnerability that impacts Intel chips going back to 1995, and confirmed rumours that it involved the use of speculative execution.

Importantly for users of AMD chips, the search giant went against comments made earlier in the week from chip manufacturer that said it was not affected.

"These vulnerabilities affect many CPUs, including those from AMD, ARM, and Intel, as well as the devices and operating systems running them," Google said in a blog post.

AMD later clarified that it believes there is "near zero risk" to its processors.

The flaw was discovered by Project Zero researcher Jann Horn, and would allow an attacker to read memory that should be inaccessible. This would permit an attack on a virtual machine to read the memory of the host machine, and could thereby read the memory of other VMs hosted on that machine.

There are three parts to the attack, Google said, which need to be patched independently.

"All three attack variants can allow a process with normal user privileges to perform unauthorized reads of memory data, which may contain sensitive information such as passwords, cryptographic key material, etc," the search giant said.

According to the blog post, the flaw occurs when a speculative execution path is not taken, and the CPU state is unwound. Modern CPUs use speculative execution to increase performance by preemptively executing likely code branches to be taken; however, there is always a chance that execution may not follow the expected path.

Two of the flaws have already been dubbed Meltdown and Spectre.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that an attacker could use JavaScript to read protected memory, and hence attack ordinary users en masse.

Patches for the flaws are already developed for Windows, macOS, and Linux, while Google has been busy patching its systems.

Mitigations for Android have been included in its January 5 patches, with future updates to happen due to the fixes in Linux. However, given the failure or tardiness of many Android vendors to update their devices with security updates, many on the mobile operating system are likely to remain vulnerable until a new phone is purchased.

"On the Android platform, exploitation has been shown to be difficult and limited on the majority of Android devices," Google said.

Google said it would provide further details on the flaws in an upcoming blog post.

While there have been concerns that patching the flaw could hit performance by a double-digit percentage, Linus Torvalds told ZDNet it will depend on workload.

"I think 5 percent for a load with a noticeable kernel component (eg, a database) is roughly in the right ballpark," he said. "But if you do micro-benchmarks that really try to stress it, you might see double-digit performance degradation."

Amazon said that "all but a small single-digit percentage" of instances on its EC2 service are already protected, with the rest to follow in the hours to come.

"While the updates AWS performs protect underlying infrastructure, in order to be fully protected against these issues, customers must also patch their instance operating systems," Amazon said in a statement.

"Updated EC2 Windows AMIs will be provided as Microsoft patches become available."

Related Coverage

Critical flaws revealed to affect most Intel chips since 1995

Most Intel processors and some ARM chips are confirmed to be vulnerable, putting billions of devices at risk of attacks. One of the security researchers said the bugs are "going to haunt us for years."

Major Linux redesign in the works to deal with Intel security flaw

A serious security memory problem in all Intel chips has led to Linux's developers resetting how to deal with memory. The result will be a more secure, but -- as Linux creator Linus Torvalds says -- slower operating system.

Intel chips have critical design flaw, and fixing it will slow Linux, Mac, and Windows systems (TechRepublic)

The faulty design has been present in chips for years and it will force a redesign of the Linux and Windows kernels.

10 things in cybersecurity that you might have missed in 2017

From frustrating to mysterious to downright creepy, here are ten things we learned during 2017.

Forever 21 investigation reveals malware presence at some stores

A recent data breach involved the installation of malware at point-of-sale systems at a number of outlets.

Updated at 10.09am AEDT, January 4, 2018: Added Amazon comment.