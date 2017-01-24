Google rolls out final Android Wear 2.0 preview, iOS support included

(Image: Google)

Android Wear 2.0 is reported to launch in February with a couple of devices from LG and HTC rumored to appear.

To give you a glimpse of what is to come, Google just announced the release of the final Android Wear 2.0 developer preview and it includes support for iOS.

I've been testing this preview version of Android Wear 2.0 on a Huawei Watch. This is the fifth and final version of the developer preview. In addition to iOS support, this version is critical for developers as apps compiled with this preview are ready for final submission to the Google Play Store.

Other enhancements and bug fixes in this developer preview include:

Navigation Drawer : Flip a flag to toggle to the single-page, icon-only action drawer, which provides faster, more streamlined navigation to different views in your app.

: Flip a flag to toggle to the single-page, icon-only action drawer, which provides faster, more streamlined navigation to different views in your app. NFC HCE support : NFC Host Card Emulation FEATURE_NFC_HOST_CARD_EMULATION is now supported.

: NFC Host Card Emulation FEATURE_NFC_HOST_CARD_EMULATION is now supported. ProGuard and Complication API: New ProGuard configuration means complication data container classes will no longer be obfuscated. This fixes a ClassNotFoundException when watch faces are trying to access data supplied by a complication data provider.

With the final release of Android Wear 2.0, and likely new smartwatches, coming in early February it looks like there will be plenty of compliant apps available at launch.