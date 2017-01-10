Google says new version of Google Voice coming soon

After years of neglect, Google is finally updating Google Voice with a new version, it touted in a banner on Monday.

"The new Google Voice is here," a banner read on the Google Voice website, with a "try now" button that didn't work.

Google confirmed to 9to5Google that the banner was released early in a mistake, but said a new version is indeed coming soon.

Google said in a statement:

"Sorry, it looks like we must have dialed the wrong number! But don't worry, this wasn't a prank call. We're working on some updates to Google Voice right now. We have you on speed dial and we'll be sure to share what we've been up to just as soon as we can."

Google wouldn't provide word on what the updates may include. It's likely the update could be focused on integration with Google's messaging apps Allo and Duo, and recent changes to the Hangouts API.