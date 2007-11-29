Google SEO poisoning: The saga may continue

Another round of bogus malware touting sites may be headed toward Google's search results again, according to the researcher tracking the issue.

Earlier today, Sunbelt Software reported that Google had eradicated the malware scourge hampering search results. That move had apparently closed the loop on a rash of malware in Google's results from Monday and Tuesday.

In an update, however, Sunbelt argues that there are indications that another round of sites are being registered with the .cn domain. The catch this go around: There are two types of fake sites being registered--and that could mean there are two groups involved. For its part, Google has asked the public for help.

It appears the first round of sites come from the same bunch from the prior attack. Now there's another group involved. Check out this screen from Sunbelt (there are more on the Sunbelt blog).

Sunbelt writes in its blog:

There are apparently two different groups at work here. One we’ll call Type 1 -- which appears to be the same group involved in the prior poisoning. And the other, we'll call Type 2 (sorry, not very original, but we’re working fast here).

According to Sunbelt, it's not clear that these new sites are gearing up to deliver malware. But anything is possible. And it's not like Google is a small target. There's a lot of hacker glory in screwing with Google.