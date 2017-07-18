Google unveils Hire, a recruiting app for SMBs using G Suite

Google

Google on Tuesday is launching Hire, a recruiting app designed for small and medium-sized businesses that use G Suite.

The product comes on the heels of Google for Jobs, a new initiative that leverages industry partnerships and machine learning to bring job seekers and employers together via Google Search. Hire, by contrast, is designed to address the needs of G Suite customers.

With the app, businesses can manage job postings, identify talent, screen and interview candidates and collect interview feedback.

It integrates with apps like Gmail and Google Calendar. For instance, it enables businesses to communicate with candidates in Gmail or Hire while syncing emails in both. When a user is arranging an interview in Hire, details from their Google Calendar schedule will be visible. Once a candidate is in the Hire pipeline, a user can analyze and visualize candidate data in Google Sheets.

The app is now available for US-based businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees that use G Suite.

Last year, Google revamped and rebranded its set of cloud office tools for the enterprise as G Suite. Currently, more than 3 million businesses use G Suite.