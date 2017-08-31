Google updates Stackdriver, its suite of cloud application monitoring tools

Google

Google on Thursday announced a series of updates to Stackdriver, its integrated monitoring, logging and diagnostics suite for cloud-based applications on Google Cloud Platform and AWS.

Stackdriver now offers easier analysis with logs-based metrics, the ability to aggregate exports of logs and the ability to fine-tune the logging pipeline with exclusion filters.

Additionally, Google's announcing that starting December 1, Stackdriver Logging will offer 50GB of logs per project per month for free. After December 1, any additional logs will be charged at a flat rate of $0.50/GB. Customers can also sign up for the tackdriver Premium Tier to keep logs beyond the free 50GB/month allocation. Google is exempting admin activity audit logs from the limits and overage, and customers can now keep them for 13 months instead of 30 days.

Google introduced Stackdriver in beta in March 2016, calling it a single pane of glass for monitoring hybrid cloud infrastructure -- giving customers insight into their cloud usage, which would theoretically compel them to migrate more workloads to Google. Stackdriver was made generally available in October of last year.

Here's more on the latest updates: