Google Voice receives first update in five years

Google

Google announced on January 23 the first meaningful update to Google Voice in five years. Yes, it really had been that long.

Google is finally adding two features Google Voice users have long missed out on: MMS support for photo messaging and group chats. Previously workarounds were required to send and receive picture messages, and group chats were flat out not possible.

Google

An update was confirmed to be in the works by Google just a couple of weeks ago after it accidentally published a banner asking current Google Voice users to test out the new layout -- opting in did nothing, however.

In addition to adding new features, Google has redesigned the Google Voice Android and iOS apps, along with the website.

The update is slowly rolling out to Android users starting today, with all users expected to have the update in the next few weeks.

Google Assistant vs Siri: