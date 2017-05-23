Google's Jamboard goes on sale as connected whiteboard market gets crowded

Google has launched its Jamboard for $5,000 and the reviews are solid, but the technology buyer is likely to be a bit wary as Cisco and Microsoft play in the market.

Simply put, Google's Jamboard is pretty neat for $5,000 and an enterprise or small business could justify the price based on cool factor as well as collaboration heft--especially if you're in Google's cloud anyway. Jamboard has its own tablet and phone app to make the Jamboard work and enhance G Suite connections.

CNET's Scott Stein breaks it down in a review:

I'd love to see it in my future office conference room, as long as someone else is footing the bill. Jamboard's main function is collaborative brainstorming done via whiteboard scribbling. The app throws together handwriting, freeform sketching, photos, clippings and group-created post-it-style ideas into a live workspace that can be used in the same room and over remote Google Hangouts.

Fortunately for Stein, as well as other corporate users, the Jamboard is likely to be purchased by corporations and small businesses. And that's where things get sticky. These interactive whiteboards operate in silos and every vendor wants you (and your company) in one environment.

To wit:

Jamboard will run you $5,000 and a stand that costs $1,199 or $1,399 will be available after Sept. 30. The catch is that you need to be in Google's world. Jamboard is a part of Google's G Suite and Hangouts. There aren't other options.

will run you $5,000 and a stand that costs $1,199 or $1,399 will be available after Sept. 30. The catch is that you need to be in Google's world. Jamboard is a part of Google's G Suite and Hangouts. There aren't other options. Cisco has its Spark Board , a cloud connected digital whiteboard that leverages the company's Spark collaboration platform. The Spark Board can be used as projector, whiteboard and audio-video conferencing tool. Without the cloud, the Spark Board doesn't work, but it has more flexibility. Spark Board will run just under $5,000 and have a monthly subscription fee of $199. Spark Board also relies on an app to work properly.

, a cloud connected digital whiteboard that leverages the company's Spark collaboration platform. The Spark Board can be used as projector, whiteboard and audio-video conferencing tool. Without the cloud, the Spark Board doesn't work, but it has more flexibility. Spark Board will run just under $5,000 and have a monthly subscription fee of $199. Spark Board also relies on an app to work properly. Microsoft Surface Hub started shipping in March and will go for $6,999 for a 55-inch version. Surface Hub has OneNote, Skype Business and Microsoft Office apps. Naturally, your collaboration efforts will revolve around Microsoft's stack. The Surface Hub can act more like a PC on the wall with a custom version of Windows 10.

Here's what I'd like to see from Jamboard and the overall smart whiteboard market: