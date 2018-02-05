Grammarly's flawed Chrome extension exposed users' private documents

Grammarly has fixed a security bug in its Chrome extension that inadvertently allowed access to a user's account -- including their private documents and data.

Tavis Ormandy, a security researcher at Google's Project Zero who found the "high severity" vulnerability, said the browser extension exposed authentication tokens to all websites.

That means any website can access a user's documents, history, logs and other data, the bug report said.

"I'm calling this a high severity bug, because it seems like a pretty severe violation of user expectations," said Ormandy, because "users would not expect that visiting a website gives it permission to access documents or data they've typed into other websites."

In proof-of-concept code, he explained how to trigger the bug in four lines of code.

More than 22 million users have installed the grammar-checking extension.

Ormandy filed his bug report Friday, subject to a 90-day disclosure deadline -- as is the industry standard. Grammarly issued an automatic update Monday to fix the issue.

Ormandy has in recent months examined several vulnerable web browser extensions. Earlier this year, he found a remote code execution flaw in the Cisco WebEx Chrome extension, and a data-stealing bug in the popular LastPass password manager.

A spokesperson for Grammarly did not immediately return a request for comment.