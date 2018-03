Great Debate: Is the iPhone 5 your dream phone?

iPhone 5 purchase is a no-brainer

Matthew Miller: Back in June, Apple unveiled iOS 5, and the features convinced me that I had to have the next iPhone. Apple took the best from Android, Symbian, Windows Phone 7, BlackBerry, and Zune to create iOS 5; with improvements in the excellent iPhone 4, you got a smartphone that nearly achieved mobile nirvana.

But I did not buy an iPhone 4 because I did not like the iOS notification system and rather dated look and feel of the operating system. iOS 5 and the new iPhone will address those concerns and provide so much more.

It's not just the hundreds of thousands of applications that set the iPhone apart. The fact that you can go a full day without having to charge or replace the battery, get the highest resolution smartphone display, enjoy messaging and social networking with ease, obtain and access content from the largest and most integrated mobile ecosystem, and have one of the largest accessory markets available -- all make an iPhone 5 purchase a no-brainer.