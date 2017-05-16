​Hancom to expand word processor to Africa

Korean software developer Hancom will launch its office software in Rwanda following an MOU with the local government, the company announced Tuesday.

Company chairman Kim Sang-chul signed the deal with the Rwandan government -- which this month hosted the Transform Africa Summit at the Kigali Convention Center -- and the regional office of Korean telco KT, to supply and develop office document software there.

It is Hancom's first entry into Africa and it plans to develop office document software optimized for the region.

The company last year launched Hancom Office NEO, aimed at the global market and available in 10 languages. It is compatible with Microsoft Office and word files can be directly uploaded to the cloud for sharing on smartphones and tablets.

NEO was chosen as the office software for use by 1.8 million staff and students of Gyeonggi Province.

It currently has 0.4 percent global market share compared to Microsoft's 92 percent.

Abroad, Hancom signed a supply deal with Russia's software distributor ASBIS and India's email servicer Rediff last November. After Rwanda, it is discussing commencing a roadshow in emerging markets to increase its global share.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus also have Hancom Office as the default word program, and not Microsoft's.