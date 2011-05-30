Welcome to the Hardware 2.0 "Very Best Kit List" for June 2011. Here I've put together a list of the best high-end and mid-range and budget components currently available. So if you're thinking of building or even upgrading a PC, this list is a must-read for you!

Interesting Note: Noticed the price of a few components go up a few bucks here and there this month. Not sure if this is a supply chain problem resulting from the Japanese earthquake/tsunami or not.

These components are on this list because I firmly believe them to be the best either in terms of performance or price - although I'm ready to admit, as always, that there's room for debate and some choices "go with the gut" more than others.

NOTE: All prices are approximate ... shop around for the best deals!

Jumplist:

Next -->

CPUs

Extreme - Intel Core i7 990x Extreme Edition - Six-core, 3.46GHz

The king of CPUs has a new king!

The Core i7 processors represents a new era in architecture for Intel, and the 990x the next stage in desktop processors - the era of the six-core CPU.

This is a 3.46GHz part that can be Turbo Boosted up to a whopping 3.73GHz. It has six cores, which when combined with Hyper-Threading makes a whopping 12 threads available. Add to this 12MB of L3 cache, triple-channel DDR3-1066 memory interface, 130W TDP, and a brand-new stock cooler.This is a 3.33GHz part that can be Turbo Boosted up to a whopping 3.6GHz. It has six cores, which when combined with Hyper-Threading makes a whopping 12 threads available. Add to this 12MB of L3 cache, triple-channel DDR3-1066 memory interface, 130W TDP, and a brand-new stock cooler.

Additional info - What you need to go Core i7!!!

Price: $999

Honorable Mention: A serious contender for the "extreme" title at a fraction of the cost of the Core i7 is AMD's six-core Phenom II X6 1090T Black Edition processor. This runs at a whopping 3.2GHz and retails for around an amazing $189 - an absolute steal! Think about it - six cores for under $200. That’s pure awesomeness! Also, worth considering are the new second-generation Sandy Bridge Core i7-2600K (around $315) which boasts quad-cores clocked at 3.4GHz. These do require LGA 1155 and because availability of these is patchy at the moment, it'll probably be a few weeks until I recommend them (let the BIOS updates also settle down a bit).

Mid-range - AMD Phenom II X6 1055T - 6-cores, 2.8GHz

Why pick this one? Here you have a six-core consumer CPU running at 2.8GHz, and it retails for under $180! This is, quite simply, an awesome processor available for a fantastic price.

Price: $175

Note: You might also be interested in Intel's new Core i5 760 part, which retails for $200. This 2.66GHz part is a cut-down version of the Core i7 but still offers good value for money - but remember that this can't act as an upgrade CPU for LGA 775 motherboards.

Budget - AMD Phenom II X4 840 - Quad-core, 3.2GHz

Quad-core CPU running at 3.2GHz for $105? This is an absolute bargain!

Pure awesomeness!

Price: $105

Next -->

Motherboards

Extreme - ASUS Sabertooth X58 (Intel)

First up is the ASUS Sabertooth X58, which makes an ideal partner for the Core i7. Here you have a motherboard that does it all - robust chipsets, great design, support for quad-SLI and quad-Crossfire (meaning you can use either AMD or NVIDIA graphics), and you get SATA 6GB/s and USB 3.0 support.

Price: $200

Mid-range - ASUS M4A89GTD PRO (AMD)

For those of you wanting to make use of AMD silicon, look no further than the ASUS M4A89GTD PRO. This board supports all Athlon II and Phenom II processors up to 140W, features hybrid graphics technology that allows you to make use of both the on-board GPU and a discrete GPU, SATA 6GB/s support, USB 3.0 support. Oh, and if you choose a lesser AMD processor that has locked cores (such as the X3) this motherboard can unlock them with the flip of a switch.

Price: $150

Budget - BioStar G41U3G - With USB 3.0!

BioStar make some great, no-frill boards. The G41U3G is the latest in the range of good all-round boards offering plenty of options in the way of USB (you even get two USB 3.0 ports!), SATA, Ethernet and so on.

Sure, it hasn't got the fancy bells and whistles of the other high-end boards, but it's still an excellent board.

Highly recommended!

Price: $70

Next -->

RAM

Extreme - Patriot Viper II 'Sector 5' Edition 4GB (2 x 2GB) DDR3 2500/PC3 20000

World's fastest RAM. What more is there to say?

DDR3 rating - PC3-20000

Timing - 9-11-9-27

Voltage - 1.65V - 1.7V

Price: $190

Mid-range - OCZ Platinum PC2-8500 2x2GB

Fast, reliable RAM with plenty of over head. This replaces the Reaper HPC modules that were previously on the list which had weird heatspreaders on them that made them tricky to fit in some systems.

DDR2 rating - PC2-8500

Freq - 1,066MHz

Timing - 5-5-5-18

Price: $90

Budget - OCZ Platinum PC2-6400 2x1GB

Solid product with a decent backing. Also offers some overclocking potential. Great value for the price.

DDR2 rating - PC2-6400

Freq - 800MHz

Timing - 4-4-4-15

Bandwidth - 6.4GB/s

Price: $40

Next -->

Graphics cards

Extreme - AMD Radeon 6970 vs NVIDIA GeForce GTX 580

Note: AMD Radeon HD 6990 monster cards are inbound. Expect prices to be in the $700 - $750. Also inbound are the NVIDIA GTX 590 cards, which will retail for around $750 - $850 mark.

Let’s make this guide as fair as possible by covering silicon from both NVIDIA and AMD, so you are free to choose which company to give your money to.

When it comes to “ultimate” GPUs, it’s a toss up between AMD’s Radeon 6970 and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 580.

Here’s what the Radeon HD 6970 has to offer:

New AMD PowerTune technology : Designed with intelligent power tuning features, including the introduction of enhanced power containment, the AMD Radeon HD 6900 series automatically adjusts GPU power draw by dynamically controlling clocks speeds, allowing gamers advanced performance inside of the power envelope they specify.

: Designed with intelligent power tuning features, including the introduction of enhanced power containment, the AMD Radeon HD 6900 series automatically adjusts GPU power draw by dynamically controlling clocks speeds, allowing gamers advanced performance inside of the power envelope they specify. The time to upgrade is now : Gamers looking to move to a DirectX 11-capable GPU will find there has never been a better time to upgrade, with the AMD Radeon HD 6970 offering up to 2.5 times the gaming performance of 2008’s similarly priced high-end graphics solution.

: Gamers looking to move to a DirectX 11-capable GPU will find there has never been a better time to upgrade, with the AMD Radeon HD 6970 offering up to 2.5 times the gaming performance of 2008’s similarly priced high-end graphics solution. Intelligent tessellation : The AMD Radeon HD 6900 series of graphics cards features dual 8th generation tessellation units, delivering up to 2.9x tessellation performance compared to ATI Radeon HD 5870 graphics.

: The AMD Radeon HD 6900 series of graphics cards features dual 8th generation tessellation units, delivering up to 2.9x tessellation performance compared to ATI Radeon HD 5870 graphics. Increased memory for higher image quality : With 2GB of video memory serving as the new standard for graphics card frame buffers, gamers can enjoy superior quality graphics without needing to increase the memory footprint, even at extreme resolutions.

: With 2GB of video memory serving as the new standard for graphics card frame buffers, gamers can enjoy superior quality graphics without needing to increase the memory footprint, even at extreme resolutions. The Ultimate Visual Experience: As AMD’s most advanced DirectX 11-capable GPU, AMD Radeon HD 6900 series graphics offer a single high-performance solution for a realistic visual experience. DirectX 11 has quickly become the new standard for PC games and the majority of game developers chose to develop their DirectX 11 games on AMD Radeon graphics cards. Beyond DirectX 11 games, the AMD Radeon HD 6900 series also enables an exceptional gameplay experience in DirectX 9, DirectX 10, DirectX 10.1 and OpenGL titles in single card or multi-card AMD CrossFireX configurations.

Prices start at $370.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 580 is also an excellent card:

512 cores and 16 PolyMorph engines deliver massive tessellation and compute firepower for games

Hard launch with immediate availability at an estimated SEP of $499 USD.

Up to 35 percent improvement in performance/watt efficiency

New vapor chamber thermal solution results in the quietest GPU in its class

New level of geometric realism — 2 billion triangles/second

Provides game developers total creative freedom to create cutting-edge DX11 games

Prices start at $499.

Mid-range - ATI/AMD Radeon HD 5670

Can't spring for a Radeon HD 4970 (or a 6990!), but still want a graphics card that can pump out the pixels at a rate to keep the current game lineup running smoothly? You need the Radeon HD 5670. This is a wonderful card which redefines the sweet spot when it comes to price.

What’s interesting about the HD 5670 is that it is, as far as most gamers are concerned, the highest-end graphics card they need. Why? Because if you are playing your favorite games (Crysis, Far Cry 2, Left 4 Dead, Call of Duty 5 …) at screen resolutions of no more than 1600×1200 or 1920×1200 (or the equivalent in wide-screen) you can get all the gaming power you need for around $80!

A great card and a fantastic price.

Price: $80

Next -->

Hard disks

Extreme - SSD - OCZ Colossus 1TB

There’s no doubt that solid-state SATA hard drives (SSDs) are the future. You get fast transfer speeds, improved battery life on notebooks, and quicker boot times. The only downsides - cost per gigabyte.

Colossus LT SSDs deliver exceptional performance for high-end desktops and are the result of OCZ’s latest breakthroughs in flash based storage. Designed to offer PC enthusiasts a best-in-class storage upgrade from traditional hard disc drives, the innovative Colossus LT Series features incredible speed and ample storage for the complete gamut of gaming, multimedia and demanding productivity applications.

Price: 1TB, $2,865

Extreme - High-speed - Western Digital VelociRaptor 600GB

The Western Digital Raptor/RaptorX has given way to a new hard drive - the VelociRaptor.

I'll be honest with you that the Velociraptor isn't as thrilling as the Raptor was, and it's not so easy to actually see the performance gains you are getting, but they are there. If you want the fastest drive going in your PC, you need the VelociRaptor. This is, however, the newer 600GB Raptor drive, which offers performance and capacity.

Price: $199

Extreme - High-capacity - Western Digital Caviar Green WD20EARS 2TB

Want the largest capacity SATA drive going? then you want the Western Digital Caviar Green WD20EARS 2TB drive. Yes, you read that right - 2.0TB!

Not only is this drive fast, it also sips power as opposed to gulping it. This means that you save money and have less heat to deal with in your system. Sweet!

Price: $80

Budget - Western Digital Caviar Blue WD2500AAJS 250GB

Great starting point. Can't go wrong with this drive at the price it's going for now.

Price: $43

Next -->

Sound cards

Extreme - HT | Omega Claro Halo XT

An absolutely stunning card for the audio enthusiast. Lots of tweaking and customization options.

Price: $250

Mid-range - Creative Sound Blaster X-FI Titanium

Great mid-range sound card.

Price: $99

Budget - Creative Sound Blaster Audigy SE

If you motherboard doesn't feature sound then this will rectify that. However, if your motherboard has onboard sound then you'll be just fine with that.

Price: $35

Next -->

PSUs

Extreme - Enermax Galaxy EGX1250EWT

A high-end system is going to need a high-end PSU, and they don’t come much better than the Enermax Galaxy EGX1250EWT. This is capable of delivering 1.25KW of power in a stable way but without the noise associated with other PSUs. Sure, you need your own personal fusion generator but it’s worth it for the bragging rights.

The Galaxy EGX1250EWT has a whopping five 30A 12V power rails, which allow you to build a stable system. Oh, and the modular cabling system means less cable mess. Oh, and it’s also 80% efficient, so it doesn’t harm the sky … much.

Note: Do people really need a 1KW+ PSU? I doubt that many do, but there’s no doubt that these high-output PSUs are popular among performance enthusiasts, hence my reason for including one.

Price: $299

Mid-range - Antec EarthWatts EA-500D 500W

Nice mid-range PSU. Efficient, reliable and provides ample power.

Price: $60

Budget - Antec EarthWatts EA-380D 380W

Probably the best budget PSU you can find.

Price: $39

Next -->

Monitors/Touchscreens

Specialist - NEC MultiSync LDC3090WQXi

If you're a professional looking for a monitor that you can trust in then look no further than the 30" MultiSync LCD3090WQXi from NEC.

This is a pro bit of kit aimed at the photographic, print production, graphic design and CAD/CAM industries, so expect a premium price! However, you do get a panel capable of stunningly flawless output.

Price: £2,050

Extreme - 30" - Dell UltraSharp U3011

Monitors don’t come much better (or more expensive) than the Dell UltraSharp U3011.

2560 x 1600 Native Resolution

3000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio

TrueHD 1080 with an integrated HDMI connection

Seven connection options: VGA, DVI-D with HDCP, HDMI, S-Video, Component, Composite and DisplayPort

If you don’t have the desk space for a dual-panel setup then this might be the solution for you (of you want to spend that much on a panel).

Price: $1,499

Mid-range - 22" - ASUS VW224U

A really sweet panel by ASUS.

Display Type: Widescreen LCD

Pixel Pitch: 0.282 mm

Input Video Signal: DVI-D/VGA

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

Brightness: 300 cd/m²

Response Time: 2 ms

Horizontal Viewing Angle: 170 degrees

Vertical Viewing Angle: 160 degrees

Maximum Resolution: 1680 x 1050

Price: $145

Budget - Acer V173

A very nice budget screen that supports 1280 x 1024.

Price: $115

<< Home >>