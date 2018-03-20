Have you moved to the cloud?

By now, you must have heard a lot about the cloud. How it can transform the way you manage your data. Powerfully shape your business model. And even introduce new ways to collaborate. But which cloud is right for you?

Hybrid cloud--the best of both worlds

Private clouds can be very costly to build and manage, while long-term reliance on public clouds can rack up unexpectedly high usage bills. With hybrid clouds like Microsoft Azure, you'll have the flexibility and power of cloud services, plus control of your data center -- using your existing infrastructure. Discover how other organizations use hybrid cloud and how to deliver Azure services from your own data center with Azure Stack.

Three key benefits of hybrid cloud

Hybrid cloud infrastructure is now a common pattern and is expected to continue to dominate enterprise cloud strategy. And with these benefits, it's easy to see why.

1. Cost savings.With savings on hardware, storage, and platform fees, you can channel your resources into innovation and growing your business.

2. Greater efficiency. Employees can easily access business-critical applications and work wherever they are.

3. Enhanced security. You'll have the option of keeping your most sensitive and critical workloads on private cloud for more control.

Developing a roadmap for your cloud journey

Using a hybrid cloud also allows you to scale up and down as your business changes over time. But to fully leverage its benefits, assess your capabilities, resources, and requirements -- before you migrate. Read Enterprise Cloud Strategy

for best practices and tips on how to achieve compliance.