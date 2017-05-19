Here are the best apps on Android, according to Google

As Google I/O 2017 nears an end, Android developers gathered on Thursday night for the Google Play Awards 2017 ceremony.

The Play Awards 2017 finalists consist of a total of 57 apps across 12 categories. Apps span various categories from Standout Startup to Best Android Wear app.

A list of the finalists, along with the winners, can be found in the Play Store.

So, who won? Let's take a look:

Except for a couple of the apps above, I've never used or even heard of most of the winners. But you can bet I will be trying them now.

Congratulations to all of the finalists and winners.