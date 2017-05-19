Here are the best apps on Android, according to Google

As Google I/O 2017 nears an end, Android developers gathered on Thursday night for the Google Play Awards 2017 ceremony.
The Play Awards 2017 finalists consist of a total of 57 apps across 12 categories. Apps span various categories from Standout Startup to Best Android Wear app.
A list of the finalists, along with the winners, can be found in the Play Store.
So, who won? Let's take a look:
- Standout Indie: Mushroom 11 ($4.99)
- Standout Startup: Hooked (free)
- Best Android Wear Experience: Runtastic Running & Fitness (free)
- Best TV Experience: Red Bull TV (free)
- Best VR Experience: Virtual Virtual Reality ($8.99)
- Best AR Experience: Woorld (free)
- Best App For Kids: Animal Jam - Play Wild! (free)
- Best Multiplayer Game: Hearthstone (free)
- Best App: Memrise (free)
- Best Game: Transformers: Forged to Fight (free)
- Best Accessibility Experience: IFTTT (free)
- Best Social Impact: ShareTheMeal (free)
Except for a couple of the apps above, I've never used or even heard of most of the winners. But you can bet I will be trying them now.
Congratulations to all of the finalists and winners.
