Here's when Samsung will announce the Galaxy S8

During a press event where the company announced new tablets, Samsung also teased its upcoming smartphone with a press invite.

During Samsung's Mobile World Congress press event on Sunday, the company published an invitation to a press event scheduled for March 29, where it will announce the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone.

The invite's lone tagline of "unbox your phone," could be a hint that Samsung is going all-in on curved displays, instead of offering one device with a standard, box-like design and another with curved edges as seen the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, respectively.

Samsung's MWC event kicked off with a brief video touting the company's rigorous product testing procedures, and an admission the company has a lot of work to do to regain consumer trust after the Note 7 debacle.

The S8 will be the first smartphone release from Samsung since it recalled nearly 3 million Note 7 smartphones worldwide after two separate battery issues caused some of the devices to catch fire.

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy S8 announcement at www.samsung.com/galaxy at 11 am est am March, 29 2017. ZDNet will have writers on hand to cover the event.

