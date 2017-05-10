​Hitachi Data Systems eyes growth in Brazil

Hitachi Data Systems (HDS) is aiming to grow in Brazil, with new leadership in place as well as plans to broaden business in the country to other areas beyond storage-related services.

As part of its local strategy, HDS appointed a new country manager for its Brazil business, who has the brief of driving a threefold increase in local operations in the next three years.

Cristina Brisola has two decades of experience in the IT sector, 15 of which holding commercial roles, including senior positions at Argentine tech firm Globant and latin american integrator Sonda.

The executive's key areas of expertise include datacenter management, cloud computing, SAP applications and business intelligence.

As well as growing HDS's operations in Brazil, Brisola's challenges will include educating the industry about the company's repositioning in the market beyond the storage offerings it is mostly known for.

"Today, HDS is globally recognized for its storage innovations, but its portfolio goes further than that, with offerings in IoT, smart cities, social innovation as well as analytics," the executive says.